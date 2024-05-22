Reaves misses Korn Ferry spot

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves competed in Monday’s open qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open.

He didn’t qualify, but it was a memorable day regardless for the golf enthusiast who maintains the “Hillbilly Bogey” social media brand while also thriving in the National Basketball Association.

Reaves carded 6-over 76 at Willow Creek, 11 strokes shy of a qualifying position.

The four players to advance from the site were Caleb Hicks (64), Jimmy Zheng (65), Dawson Jones (65) and Scott Stevens (65). A concurrent qualifier was held at Three Ridges GC, also with four spots available.

“You can’t really compare anything to it,” Reaves said after signing his card.

“I was nervous, I will say that, but it was a lot of fun. I was on the first tee shaking a little bit, didn’t hit a good ball, but other than that, it was a lot of fun to play some competitive golf.”

Reaves’ presence in the qualifier field was first reported by Monday Q Info’s Ryan French.

Reaves saw a little bit of everything.

Starting on the back nine at Willow Creek, he opened with a birdie at the par-5 10th before dropping back with bogeys on Nos. 12, 14 and 15.

He added a birdie at No. 16 but closed the nine with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 17 and 18, turning in 3-over 38.

Reaves made bogey at No. 1 and then followed four straight pars with a triple bogey at the par-3 sixth. He finished strong with two pars and a birdie at the par-5 ninth.