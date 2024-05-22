GOLF

Reaves misses Korn Ferry spot

AUSTIN Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a 76 in his first career Monday qualifier.
AUSTIN Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a 76 in his first career Monday qualifier.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF KORN FERRY

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves competed in Monday’s open qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open.

He didn’t qualify, but it was a memorable day regardless for the golf enthusiast who maintains the “Hillbilly Bogey” social media brand while also thriving in the National Basketball Association.

Reaves carded 6-over 76 at Willow Creek, 11 strokes shy of a qualifying position.

The four players to advance from the site were Caleb Hicks (64), Jimmy Zheng (65), Dawson Jones (65) and Scott Stevens (65). A concurrent qualifier was held at Three Ridges GC, also with four spots available.

“You can’t really compare anything to it,” Reaves said after signing his card.

“I was nervous, I will say that, but it was a lot of fun. I was on the first tee shaking a little bit, didn’t hit a good ball, but other than that, it was a lot of fun to play some competitive golf.”

Reaves’ presence in the qualifier field was first reported by Monday Q Info’s Ryan French.

Reaves saw a little bit of everything.

Starting on the back nine at Willow Creek, he opened with a birdie at the par-5 10th before dropping back with bogeys on Nos. 12, 14 and 15.

He added a birdie at No. 16 but closed the nine with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 17 and 18, turning in 3-over 38.

Reaves made bogey at No. 1 and then followed four straight pars with a triple bogey at the par-3 sixth. He finished strong with two pars and a birdie at the par-5 ninth.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph