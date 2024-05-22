Premium produce

Amsterdam in the Netherlands is among the most congested cities in terms of car volume. The sheer number of cars also makes parking difficult.

Real estate agent Jeel Heule has a solution to the parking space shortage.

“We are offering a parking space for sale or for rent on the best known and most exclusive shopping street in the Netherlands,” read Heule’s ad, according to Agence France-Presse.

Located in P.C. Hooftstraat next to Amsterdam’s famous Vondelpark, the price for the indoor space was advertised at 495,000 euros ($528,000) on the Dutch property website funda.nl. The figure raised eyebrows because it was more than the average home price.

Dutch commercial broadcaster RTL Nieuws, which first reported the story, called it “the most expensive parking space in the Netherlands.”

Meanwhile, California fruit seller Melissa’s Produce is offering affluent people and restaurants its pricey fruit not for the taste of it but to show off.

The seller sources its Rubyglow pineapple from Del Monte which grows the red-hued fruit in Costa Rica. Of the initial 50 it was selling, only half were bought.

Robert Schueller, director of public relations at Melissa’s Produce, explains that Rubyglow has a small niche market.

“This is not something for everybody,” he says.

The pineapple developed by Del Monte 13 years ago sells for a whopping $395.99 apiece.