PCSO joins Zamboanga LAB for All caravan

Indigents, senior citizens and individuals with diabilities and illnesses were the main beneficiaries of donations from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), which recently joined the LAB for all caravan at the Mindanao State University here.

Led by general manager Melquiades A. Robles, the PCSO turned over 1,600 Charitimba (food packs), medicines, and vitamins worth P100,000 to the local government. Additionally, PCSO distributed free lotto tickets to residents participating in the event.

PCSO also supported the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Zamboanga City on 10-11 May 2024, by giving away free lotto tickets and Scratch It! cards to attendees.

The LAB for All caravan is an initiative of the First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos aimed at delivering medical services such as free laboratory tests, consultations and medicines, along with other services from various government agencies and private sectors, to Filipinos in need across the country.

The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair aims to bring various government services directly to the people, particularly the underprivileged.