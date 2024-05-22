PBBM turns over farm-to-market roads, farm machines in Central Visayas

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III on Wednesday reported that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has turned over P17.5 million worth of farm machinery to nine agrarian cooperatives and seven farm-to-market roads (FMRs) worth P100 million in his recent visit to Central Visayas.

The 17.5 million worth of farm machinery, Estrella said, were given to nine agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations (ARBOs) in the region implemented under the Climate-resilient Farm Productivity and Support Program (CRFPSP).

The machines provided are tractors, tricycles, floating tillers, grass cutters, food dehydrators, and corn mills.

The CRFPSP aims to provide agricultural extension services and support to farmers to develop resilience amid the threats of climate change.

“Mechanization, provision of farm equipment, roads, and irrigation are key to productive farming. We give these to all of you today so that you can grow and improve the lands awarded to you today," President Marcos said during the distribution of land titles to 2,426 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) of Central Visayas on May 20.

“These farm machines were given to boost the productivity of rice, corn, and coconut farmers of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor. These will also make farm work easier and faster,” Marcos said.

The President also turned over seven FMRs, constructed and funded under the Agrarian Reform Fund. All are located in Negros Oriental in the municipalities of Amlan, Dauin, Ayungon, Tanjay, Bais City, Tayasan, and Bindoy.

The President said the government has plans to construct more FMRs worth P2.8 billion in Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor and Negros Oriental.

“The road projects would help farmers transport their products faster to various markets and trading centers. It will also create more connections between farms, markets, schools, government offices, and nearby towns,” Marcos said.

“Your customers will also expand because your products will reach further. In sum, with this project initiative, it will not only increase the income of farmers but also develop the communities and improve the entire agricultural sector,” Marcos added.

The turnover of farm machines and roads was held on 20 May at the Lamberto Macias Sports Complex in Dumaguete City.