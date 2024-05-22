P700-M insulation plant to rise in Porac, Pampanga

CLARK, Pampanga - - Phinma Corporation, a leading conglomerate, is set to invest P700 million in the development of a cutting-edge insulation facility in Pampanga.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Union Insulated Panel Corp (UIPC) was held today, 22 May, in Brgy. Manibaug, Paralaya, Purok 1 in Porac town, marking a significant milestone for the project.

In an interview, Phinma's President and CEO, Eduardo Sahagun, shared insights on the state-of-the-art insulation panel factory, emphasizing its potential impact on various sectors.

"Those who lack the capacity to store their products or harvests such as fruits, vegetables, and fish can utilize this facility to prevent spoilage and extend the lifespan of their goods," Sahagun said.

He further elaborated on the project's concept, highlighting its aim to provide opportunities for farmers and fishermen to have a space and earn through the manufacturing facility.

"We can also export our products because we have world-class equipment that can be sold to neighboring countries if needed," he added.

The insulation panels manufactured at this facility will serve a wide range of industries, including cold storage facilities, housing, hospitals, and data centers, as outlined by Sahagun.

The completion of the insulation plant is scheduled for 2026.