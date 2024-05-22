Melai Cantiveros- Francisco named Honorary Ambassador for Korea Family Tourism in Phl

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) appointed actress and comedian Melai Cantiveros-Francisco as Honorary Ambassador for Korea Family Tourism in the Philippines from 21 May 2024 to 20 May 2025. A special appointment ceremony was held last 21 May in Seoul, Korea.

Melai is the first Filipino celebrity appointed by KTO as an Honorary Ambassador for promoting Korean Family Tourism in the Philippines. Melai rose to prominence in the entertainment industry after winning the reality TV show, Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up in 2010. She then had various projects as an actress, comedian and host. Currently, she is one of the hosts of the popular morning talk show, Magandang Buhay.

As the honorary ambassador for family tourism, Melai will be the celebrity representative for the Korea Tourism Organization’s family tourism promotional campaigns, programs and events in the Philippines. Part of her duties and activities is visiting Korea with her family and sharing her experiences through her social media accounts. She will promote Korea’s family tourist attractions at various events arranged by KTO and other Korean government agencies. She is also set to appear in select big campaigns and events of KTO such as familiarization tour and travel fair within one year from the date of her appointment.

Prior to her appointment, Melai engaged in various projects that promoted Korea’s charm to the Filipinos. She starred in a 2023 movie Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul mainly filmed in Korea’s capital. She also won the Best Actor award in the 2023 Asia Artist Awards held in Philippine Arena.

Melai and her family are fondly called as the “Kamsamii Family” among their fans. Mr. Hyung Joon Kim, director of KTO Manila, explained that KTO chose Melai to be the Honorary Ambassador specifically for Family Tourism as evidenced by her various projects relative to Korea.