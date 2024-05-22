Marcos OKs gradual return to old school year

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has given the go signal for the Philippines to slowly switch back to the old school year, which runs from June to March of the following year, Malacañang said Wednesday.

According to Malacañang, Marcos made the decision to revert to the original school year as excessive heat inside classrooms during “summer” season resulted in the cancellation of face-to-face classes from April to May.

Hence, Marcos said the upcoming school year (SY) 2024 to 2025 should start on 29 July and will end on 15 April 2025, a month earlier than scheduled by the Department of Education (DepEd) as stated in Order No. 003, s. 2024.

DepEd first said in February that they would be slowly switching back to the old-school calendar over the course of five years.