Infant found dead

Authorities on Wednesday reported that a 20-day-old baby girl was found dead in her residence in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday morning.

Initial investigations showed that the infant was discovered by a relative lying lifeless on the third floor of the family’s rented home. Her three-year-old sister was reportedly playing in the same room.

The child’s remains were taken to Heavenly Grave Funeral Homes for autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police are investigating the incident.

According to a relative, he arrived at the house around 11:30 a.m. and found the parents of the child asleep on the second floor. He then went to the third floor, where he discovered the children.