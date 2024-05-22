GCash expands international remittance tie-ups to serve more OFs

Ayala-backed financial superapp GCash has expanded its tie-up with official remittance partners to reach more Filipinos abroad.

On Wednesday, GCash said it has tapped 70 international remittance services providers including Western Union, Ria, Remitly and MoneyGram, allowing Filipinos overseas (OFs) to securely send money straight to their familiy’s GCash accounts.

Financial inclusion

“By making GCash accessible to more Filipinos abroad, managing finances is now easier from afar. This helps push our vision of financial inclusion for all Filipinos, wherever they may be in the world,” says Ren-Ren Reyes, president and CEO of GCash mobile wallet operator G-Xchange Inc. I

GCash now enables more Filipinos living abroad to utilize the app using their international or non-Philippine mobile numbers. This expansion offers better financial control for both migrants and Filipinos overseas.

In addition to free real-time money transfers, which provide convenient access to funds for recipients in the Philippines, GCash allows app users abroad to directly pay bills such as utilities, taxes, and tuition fees through the app.

Mobile loads

for families back home

Moreover, Filipinos abroad can purchase mobile loads for their families back home, enabling easy communication through messages and international calls, even from a distance.

Filipinos in 16 countries —the US, Canada, Italy, the UK, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Spain, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore — can now use international mobile numbers to sign up and use the GCash app.