Gadon says Sara will lose

Vice President Sara Duterte may lose in 2028 because of her unruly supporters and vloggers.

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Wednesday made a fearless forecast that Duterte would not be re-elected or make it in any position in 2028.

“Even if Sara runs against Leni, she will lose because Leni already has a solid 15 million followers. Without the votes from Marcos loyalists, Ilocanos, the Warays and Ilonggos, Sara will lose,” Gadon said.

“Even if she is paired with Leni (Robredo) who got and still has millions of solid votes, she will not make it.”

Because the Marcos supporters, on the other hand, and the Ilocano votes will not be hers (Sara),” Gadon explained during a press conference in Quezon City.

Potshots may backfire

“They (Duterte supporters and vloggers) kept saying ‘bangag’ (drug-crazed) ang presidente (the President). How can she (Sara) get the votes of Marcos’s loyalists and supporters and the Ilocano votes?” Gadon said.

“Much more if (Speaker Martin) Romualdez and Leni join forces,” he added.

The Palace official revealed that he will push for the re-opening of the investigation of ABS-CBN, this time on the property it is occupying.

“That area belongs to PTV, a government channel they occupied. That’s why they can show proof of ownership. They don’t have the title of the lot they have been occupying for so many years,” Gadon said.

He added that once the ABS-CBN property is back with the government, he will propose that the vast area be transformed into housing for the poor.