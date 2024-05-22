Fog of conflict (1)

Deep discernment is required to sift through the information, mostly on social media, that is dominated by messages that at first glance are on the side of the Philippine argument but are part of the elaborate propaganda machinery of a foreign power.

Some corner that seems to be emanating from the recesses of those with malevolent intent warned President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. against falling prey to “cognitive warfare” in holding a full investigation into allegations that a high-ranking Philippine Navy officer made a secret deal with Beijing regarding our conduct in the South China Sea.

The storyline is that the so-called cognitive warfare has a chance of success in breaking the resolve of the country amid the West Philippine Sea (WPS) conflict.

Cognitive warfare is among the many strategies expounded in Art of War by philosopher SunTzu. The ancient literature is considered the bible of those seeking to prevail not only in military warfare but the daily struggles of life.

Sun Tzu’s philosophy is to win a war without an actual armed conflict.

The propaganda mill wanted to impress the existence of an agreement to maintain the status quo in which China’s expansive claim in the WPS is tolerated and not brought to the open despite the existence of the arbitral ruling that invalidated the nine-dash line boundary that China uses to back its territorial claim.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, head of the Philippine military’s Western Command, is at the center of the wiretapping controversy as he was pinpointed as the person whom Chinese officials said agreed to a new model in the resupply missions to Philippine troops stationed in West Philippine Sea outcrops and in the beached BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal.

Carlo, who was removed from his post as head of the Western Command of the Armed Force of the Philippines, denied the existence of an agreement with China “at the level and magnitude that will bind our two countries for the long term and that will redefine foreign policy.”

Sowing confusion has the goal of dividing the nation and thus weakening the political base of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The rumor monger has been keeping the discussion alive about the existence of the tape but it is in the hands of Chinese officials.

The tape will not be presented but doubts about its existence will maintain the skepticism of the public toward its officials which is the real goal in all the maneuvering.

The key point of the alleged deal is a “1+1” format in which the Philippines would deploy one Philippine Coast Guard vessel and a resupply boat to the shoal that will be matched by China with one coast guard ship and a fishing boat. Manila would also be required to notify Beijing two days in advance of any resupply mission and that only food and water would be allowed to be delivered to the BRP Sierra Madre.

A high level of distrust favors China which is the source of a series of unsubstantiated claims, including a supposed deal to tow the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

All the living presidents — Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Rodrigo Duterte — have denied committing to China the removal of the vessel, yet the seed of doubt was planted about the capability of the country’s elected officials to sell out to China.

The sowing of lies is in contrast to the transparency campaign of the government in the WPS that invites witnesses to the vicious tactics of China using its Coast Guard and militia vessels to blockade the Philippines from reaching contested spots in its exclusive economic zone.

(To be continued)