FL Liza hosts dinner with Senators after change in Senate leadership

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos hosted an intimate dinner with the senators and their spouses a day after newly elected Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero replaced Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri from the chamber's top post.

Based on the photo posted on the First Lady's Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, the First Couple had their gathering at Bahay Pangulo in Malacañang Compound, Manila last 21 May.

"(I) had a nice time breaking bread with the Senators and their spouses," she wrote on Instragram, accompanied by a photo of the event.

"Casual dinner with the Senators (and) their spouses," the First Lady also wrote on a separate Facebook post.