DTI: Flava remains banned for its sale

Due to its glaring violations on Vape Law, vape brand Flava remains banned for its sale, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Wednesday.

The DTI, in a statement said Flava Corporation and Lilac Sison Tayaban—operating under the business name "Lilacs Vape Shop", were found to have violated the Vape Law and jointly sanctioned with an administrative fine of P100,000, following the finality of the decision in Admin Case No. FC 2024-305.

The DTI also revealed that Flava Corporation was found guilty of selling vape products with flavor descriptors that unduly appeal to minors.

Section 12 of the Vape Law prohibits the sale of vape products that target minors with enticing flavor descriptors.

It can be recalled that last March 15, the DTI, through the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB), ordered the suspension of the sale, manufacturing, import, and distribution of Flava Corporation’s vape products.

This order was intended to preserve the integrity of the products in question and prevent the continuation of the reported violations.

In its pursuit of a more stringent penalty, the DTI Prosecution Unit timely filed a partial Motion for Reconsideration of the decision.

Consequently, the DTI maintains that the manufacturing, importing, selling, packaging and distribution of Flava products remain suspended.

The DTI has intensified its crackdown on the sale and illegal trade of vape products, particularly those targeting minors.

This follows the Department’s heightened monitoring and enforcement efforts, both in physical stores and online.