DHSUD inks ‘Pambansang Pabahay’ partnership with SBMA

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño have formalized a partnership under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship Pambasang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program on Monday.

The two officials signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the development of a housing project for the benefit of SBMA employees and Subic Bay Freeport workers, both for residential and commercial purposes. The development is tailored as a township, which will provide access to basic amenities and services and be near the beneficiaries’ sources of livelihood.

“Ngayon pa lamang po, nakikita na natin ang potensyal ng proyektong ito para makatulong na solusyunan ang problemang pabahay sa ating bansa, lalo na para sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap, minimum-wage earners gayundin para sa ating labor force at locators dito sa SBMA,” Secretary Acuzar said.

The housing chief vowed full support to SBMA's shelter initiatives for its workers and locators alike, as he cited the former US naval base's strategic location and infrastructures in place that are necessary in the development of inclusive housing communities under 4PH.

For his part, Chairman Aliño expressed his profound gratitude to the Department for opening its doors to SBMA, highlighting that the housing projects under the partnership will greatly benefit SBMA workers.

The MOU details the responsibilities of both parties in the development of the proposed project. Specifically, DHSUD will conduct orientation with SBMA, including its beneficiaries and other stakeholders, on the eligibility qualifications of 4PH. It will also collate the list of potential beneficiaries from SBMA for social preparation, socioeconomic profiling and establishment of other social parameters.

With the primary responsibility of identifying the land that is suitable and safe for housing in township development, SBMA is tasked to comply with technical, financial, and documentary requirements, permits and licenses as may be required in the full implementation of the project.

The DHSUD will assist the SBMA in complying with the necessary documents and coordination with the Pag-IBIG Fund to facilitate housing loan take-out. The department will pay the corresponding interest subsidy for the project.

“SBMA’s mission to empower our people and communities through stewardship and good governance is consistent with our goal of providing decent and affordable shelters in sustainable communities to Filipino families. Dahil po diyan, binubuksan po namin ang pinto ng DHSUD para sa isang proyekto na pagtutulungan nating buuin,” Secretary Acuzar assured.

The SBMA is the operating and implementing arm of the Government of the Philippines for the development of the Subic Bay Freeport into a self-sustaining tourism, industrial, commercial, financial, and investment center to generate employment opportunities. This area was the former US Naval facility in Subic Bay.

In support of the “Pambasang Pabahay”, it committed to identify and allocate parcels of its land for the development of the foregoing housing project.