Court convicts key CPP-NPA member

Another court victory was listed by the Department of Justice (DoJ) against terrorism after a notorious member of the Communist Party of the Philippines — New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) who led a series of attacks against military personnel and communication facilities in Quezon province in 2005 was convicted by the court.

The Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 266 found Maria Salome Crisostomo, also known as Maria Salome Crisostomo Ujano, in a decision promulgated last 16 May 2024, guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the crime of rebellion.

Ujano was sentenced to suffer the indeterminate penalty of ten years of prision mayor as minimum, to seventeen years and four months of reclusion temporal as maximum.