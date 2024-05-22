Confessions of an SB19 Concert Non-Virgin

To be candid about it, SB19 late bloomer here. Only became curious about them after hearing this emotionally haunting ballad used as a theme song in “Gameboys,” the alpha Filipino boy’s love on-line series. “Hanggang Sa Huli, became the signature anthem of the show turned into a movie. After hearing their song, immediately visited YouTube and Google searched them.

Arousing my curiosity further are Ken Suson and Stell Ajero, and the many shipping videos on YT that became my sources of kilig and smiles during the pandemic. KenTell, and the music of SB19, saved me during that most emotionally depleting and uncertain time. Then the music video of “What” happened and since then, became an SB19 fan and supporter until now, and I believe, this hero worship of mine for the Mahalima is forever.

Pagtatag Finale Concert

Proud to say that I am no longer an SB19 concert virgin and the experience of watching Pagtatag during its first night run at the Araneta Coliseum truly one for the books.

The Big Dome was packed with ATIN from all age demographics. The energy inside the venue was electric, palpable. The anticipation and excitement, hard to contain, so shrieks and shouts was a common occurrence.

Pleasantly surprised that the concert started exactly at 7:00 p.m. and the two hours and a half presentation, was packed with feels, enchantment, grit, swag, wonder and pure talent displayed to the hilt by John Paulo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios, Ken Suson and Stell Ajero.

Lasting First Impressions

Impressed the most with the theatricality of the whole show. Its stage director Lorraine Macatangay presented a fierce and on fire spectacle with a cohesive narrative that talked about gloom, uncertainty, tribulations and why good always triumphs because of hope, tomorrow and the most powerful force of all, love.

This narrative became more potent with the visuals seen on the screens, the dramatic of use of lights and sound. What accelerated the feels, pulse and passion on stage are the main dance collaborators of SB19, the Skouts, led by its Jedi Master of a choreographer, Jay Joseph Roncevalles, chiefly responsible for dance creations that are filled with power, precision, synchronicity that cuts the air and space.

SB19’s first production number on stage, a more engaging and popping version of their biggest worldwide hit “Gento”. The Pagtatag major anthem screamed that hey, this is the world domination song of the Southeast Asian Superstar Pop Group.

Showstoppers

Aside from “Gento,” favorite show stoppers were the sensational “I Want You,” the dynamic audience pleasers “Bazinga” and “Mana”, the new dance hit on the pop block “Moonlight” with Terry Zhong and the songs that made the ATIN wilder,”Crimzone”, and prouder with SB19’s “What.”

Also taking center stage are their solos. The banger and the I am a rock god roaming this earth Felip with “Foes”. Boy, the way he played with his instrument of choice, that damn hit electric guitar, was a scorcher.

Sesame Street sounding like ditty meets contemporary playfulness was the distinctive flavor of Pablo’s bop “Edsa”. Josh escalated the delight and shrieks with his “Yoko Na” and “Wild Tonight” mash up. Justin was a fairy tale prince coming to life with “Surreal”. And the piece de resistance, Stell’s almost like a musical theater anthem rendition of Nase’s aria “Anino”.

Mind you, the SB19 was not all of the thunderbolt and lightning kind. Their heartfelt and emotionally truthful renditions of “Ilaw,” “Nyebe” and the phenomenal “Mapa” pulled the heartstrings and made many drop a tear or two.

P-Pop Kings Indeed

Now that I am no longer an SB19 concert virgin, I am excited to what kind of musical magic and mayhem will the “Simula at Wakas” album brings.

Truly, they are the standard by which other P-Pop groups will and shall be measured and they have set the standards so high. They do not only have charisma, they have talent made more evident and mighty because of their voices, dancing and writing skills. Their songs are danceable, feel good, emotional, patriotic even and always LSS inducing. They have high intelligence quotient, emotionally intelligent, and media savvy, in both traditional and new media. Most importantly, they have and are there for each other, and the greatest fandom called ATIN.

Yes, there is no stopping SB19, They are having a grand time and a ball, their music and talent, the world will appreciate, embrace and love!