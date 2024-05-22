Chiu leaving Blue Eagles to turn pro?

Geo Chiu competed for the Taiwan Mustangs in the second leg of the 2024 Asian Tournament, putting at risk his final year of eligibility for Ateneo de Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Blue Eagles team manager Epok Quimpo made the confirmation, saying that the 6-foot-10 former Batang Gilas standout suited up for the Taiwanese club when it battled the Zamboanga Valientes in the invitational event held last Tuesday at the City of Passi Arena in Iloilo.

Should the event be sanctioned as a professional league by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), Chiu could lose his collegiate eligibility, dealing a major blow to the Blue Eagles squad that already lost Kai Ballungay, Jared Brown and Jason Credo, who all decided to turn pro.

“He played for the Taiwan team,” Quimpo said in a short message to Daily Tribune.

“Just don’t know if it’s sanctioned by GAB.”

One of the potential go-to-guys of Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin in the coming Season 87 of the UAAP, Chiu made his presence felt for the Mustangs, finishing with six points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes of action to help the Taiwanese secure an 83-78 win over the Valientes.

Former Alab import Sam Deguara led the Mustangs with 29 points and 11 rebounds while Philippine Basketball Association veteran Alex Cabagnot tallied 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds for the Mustangs.

Meanwhile, former University of the Philippines star Malick Diouf led Zamboanga with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Quimpo believes that playing for the Taiwanese side is just the first step as Chiu is looking to join former Ateneo standouts like Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, and Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena in the Japan B. League.

But nothing is final at the moment.

“He will probably move towards a pro career after his stint with the Taiwan team,” said Quimpo, adding that Chiu is still eligible to play in the UAAP for one more season.