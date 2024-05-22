BRING ‘EM ON!

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

10 a.m. — Indonesia vs Hong Kong

1 p.m. — Chinese Taipei vs India

4 p.m. — Vietnam vs Singapore

7 p.m. — Philippines vs Australia

Despite having a mere one-week training, Alas Pilipinas is still prepared for an all-out war when it battles Australia in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Game time is set at 7 p.m. with the Filipinas determined to pull off an upset against the taller, heftier Australians to gain an early lead in the preliminaries of this prestigious continental event that serves as a gateway to the FIVN Challenger Cup and the prestigious Volleyball Nations League.

Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito said they are thrilled to face the Australians following a solid workout on Tuesday night.

Jia de Guzman, a seasoned playmaker who is campaigning in the Japan V. League will be at the helm, together with Premier Volleyball League veterans Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure and Dawn Catindig.

They will be backed by a slew of young stars like Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, Julia Coronel and Arah Paniqui with Premier Volleyball League standouts Jen Nierva, Dell Palomata, Fifi Sharma and Faith Nisperos providing support.

“We are on our way to start. And of course, very excited for this moment. We had practice today morning for the last adjustments,” said De Brito, who wants to make a strong impact in his final tour of duty with the national women’s squad before returning to Brazil.

“We can’t think too much about Australia. Right now, the focus is to get a grip as a team. Since we have good players, we are working to make a strong team.”

Australia is no piece of cake.

Seasoned setter Mikaela Stevens will be at the helm together with the core of the squad that campaigned in the previous edition of the Challenge Cup in Indonesia in Allysha Sims and Caitlyn Tipping.

Stevens, who has been with the national squad since 2018 and is playing for the NSW Phoenix in the Australian League, said they are focused on making it to the semifinals.

“After some close matches last year, we are looking forward to pushing ourselves and are gunning for a top four finish,” Stevens said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the team gels and how our improvements compare to some of the best in Asia.”

‘We are on our way to start.’

Aside from the veterans, the Australians are also expected to give quality minutes to their rising stars in 18-year-old Cameron Sajer together with 6-foot-1 middle blocker Cassandra Dodd, Caitlyn Whinncup, setter Alexia Zammit, and 6-foot-2 outside hitter Ella Shabort.

Sajer is part of the team that won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Youth Games and displayed impressive performance for the Adelaide Storm in the 2023 Scape Australian Volleyball Super League.

“I’m really excited for the tournament. The squad has been working hard in their respective college and professional seasons and have come back bringing more experience and confidence to the squad,” Stevens, who are playing Chinese Taipei at press time, said.

Still, De Brito remains unfazed.

“We have many young (players) on the row. For sure they will be a decision factor in this competition. I hope they enjoy the pressure,” said De Brito, a gold medalist in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup went full blast on Wednesday with Kazakhstan dominating Singapore in straight sets, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17, while India crushed Iran, also in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21.

Hong Kong and Vietnam are still gunning for their first win followed by a match-up between Australia and Chinese Taipei.