Avoid getting chronic illnesses deadlier than COVID-19 — DOH chief

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told the public on Wednesday to focus on preventing chronic illnesses that are deadlier than COVID-19.

While vigilance against COVID-19 remains important, Herbosa said that the public should be more concerned about the leading causes of death in the Philippines, which include heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes.

The Health Secretary's remarks came amid the reported uptick in COVID-19 cases in Singapore due to the FLiRT variants, raising concerns about the potential strain on healthcare resources.

"Let me tell you what you should be afraid of. Filipinos are dying from heart attacks and strokes, cancer, diabetes -- that's what you should write about because that’s what I want people to learn about," Herbosa told reporters in a Palace briefing.

Herbosa highlighted the importance of health literacy and preventive measures for these chronic conditions. He pointed out that these diseases are preventable through proper management and lifestyle changes, unlike the relatively mild symptoms often associated with the new Covid-19 variant.

"I want them to learn how to prevent getting a heart attack, how to prevent getting a stroke, how to control their hypertension, how to control their diabetes or not get diabetes. I think that is what is more important," he stressed.

Herbosa acknowledged the increasing COVID cases but cautioned against fear-mongering. While some medical professionals warn of a summer spike due to the FLiRT variants, the DOH maintains the current strains haven't shown signs of causing severe illness.

“For the young and healthy, there is nothing to fear -- you just self-isolate; take vitamins, paracetamol, and you should recover. At risk are the people who are elderly, with cancer, with immunocompromised,” Herbosa added.