AirAsia PH welcomes new batch of Air Force reservists

AirAsia Philippines announced on Wednesday afternoon that its nine Allstars were formally inducted as reservists in the Philippine Air Force (PAF) after completing Basic Citizen Military Training.

As proof of the company's dedication to community involvement and partnership with the PAF, this is the fifth batch of AirAsia PH employees to complete the program. The airline has served as the Philippine Air Force's 1st Airlift Wing Reserve unit since 2019.

"Our Allstar reservists' dedication to community service stems from AirAsia PH's pledge to being ready to respond to national disasters, emergencies, rescue operations, humanitarian activities, and medical missions. We have always fostered a culture of readiness through CSR initiatives such as alwaysREADY: anytime, anywhere, which aim to support disaster relief operations in communities regardless of time or location," AirAsia PH CEO Ricky Isla stated.

Isla added that AirAsia PH now has a total of 65 reservists who support community service through the 1st Airlift Wing and have been recognized as the PAF's Best Reserve Unit worldwide. Allstar reservists were frequently called upon to assist government relief efforts in typhoon-ravaged areas in far-flung provinces.

Throughout their journey, Allstars reservists completed a 30-day Basic Citizen's Military Training, which included eight weeks of theoretical instruction and three days of field training.

AirAsia PH Wing Commander, 1st Airlift Wing Reserve Lt.Col. Gomer Monreal, expressed his pride, adding, "In a testament to our commitment to national service, we proudly welcome the newest Allstar reservists now part of the esteemed PAF-Air Force Reserve Center."

This initiative has been especially meaningful for AirAsia Allstars like ICT Head Jessie Kid Tan, the only Marksmanship Awardee in the entire class, who stated, "I'm honored to be a part of this opportunity because it allows me to express my love for the country while also developing valuable leadership and teamwork skills." All of this is relevant to my work at AirAsia."

Allstar Air Force Reservists can also take Professional Military Education, or PME, courses if they want to advance or become active members of the military. AirAsia actively supports uniformed personnel by offering customized discounts and promotional opportunities to all uniformed personnel.

The airline further remarked that these efforts are more than just a token of appreciation for the selfless service of uniformed personnel. They represent the airline's commitment to recognizing their patriotism and passion for their nation.