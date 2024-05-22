AirAsia MOVE introduces ‘Guaranteed Low Fares’

In an effort to get away from the intense heat and enjoy some cold air — or at the very least, a reprieve from the metro — many individuals are planning to take flights, altough many are also concerned about the cost of the tickets.

However, with so many affordable travel options accessible these days, these concerns should all be past.

Travel is offered by many low-cost airlines these days, and AirAsia MOVE and other travel booking apps further reduce the cost of these offerings with travel discounts, bundles, and subscriptions.

Successfully launched earlier, AirAsia MOVE, the official booking partner of AirAsia Philippines, boasts affordable prices on both domestic and international AirAsia flights.

Low base fares

Travelers booking directly via the AirAsia MOVE app can enjoy low base fares on domestic and international flights offered by AirAsia Philippines.

For as low as P3,589, you can fly to Japan, go shopping, and taste its delectable cuisine! Explore the laid-back and colorful streets of Macau for only P2,265 or let your K-drama fantasies come true with a vacation to Korea for as low as P3,034.

For travelers who want to visit nearby local destinations, AirAsia Philippines is offering flights to Boracay, Iloilo, Tacloban, Cebu and Davao for as little as 1,214 all-in-one-way tickets. These flights are only offered through AirAsia MOVE.

With some of the AirAsia MOVE app's key features, travelers should have a smoother and more seamless experience.

Ancillary options

Enjoy more ancillary options such as additional luggage, inflight meals, travel protection, and more, which can be booked directly on the app with up to 30 percent savings.

Travelers can check and monitor AirAsia flight status within the app or conveniently manage flight bookings and check-ins for all AirAsia flights.

Also, they can earn AirAsia points to travel and redeem flights, hotels, and more and they could connect with fellow travelers via the AirAsia Communities feature.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer stated that the company's vision is to be Asean's favorite travel companion, creating inclusive and delightful journeys, and that as Asia's leading OTA (online travel agency) they are proud to be the exclusive travel platform to offer the lowest base fares for all AirAsia group of airlines' flights, allowing more people to easily access affordable travel.