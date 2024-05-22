A place called 5969

Even more out of the ordinary is a three-story building called 5969, the latest establishment to open in this area. This is more than just a bar or restaurant — as the owners describe it, it’s a creative hub. It has a Japanese-inspired bar, a tattoo salon, curio shop, a bed and breakfast place, a party venue and even a DJ school!

Located along Fermina Street and just a few houses away from bustling Kalayaan Avenue, 5969 got its name from its address number. It’s owned by six young entrepreneurs who decided to make a business out of their hobbies or field of interests. One of the partners is Mark Mendoza. He and his five friends decided to pool resources to come up with a place where people can explore and indulge in more than just one leisure interest and also appreciate Filipino craftsmanship.

They all met while working in the music and nightlife industry. “We’ve always had this vision of merging all our dream projects into one,” he said.

He noted that 5969 is patterned after a creative hub in the United States. “That one occupies a warehouse. Our 5969 is the only one if its kind here in the Philippines,” he said.

Dream project

It took them a year to find a place that would house their dream project. They checked out properties in Poblacion and Barrio Kapitolyo, Pasig. They finally discovered building number 5969 when Mark and his wife were driving by one weekend. It had a “For Rent” sign so Mark called out to a lady who happened to be standing by the entrance. He inquired about the building and learned she owned the place. She soon became their landlady.

After signing the lease, they hired two architects to convert the former hostel into their creative hub. Each partner was assigned a space where he could open and run the commercial establishment of his choice. Whatever they selected would have to involve or showcase Filipino artistry and know-how.

Today, the ground floor of 5969 is called 11:11 Tattoos and Curiosities. It houses a tattoo salon and shop where clothes and gift items are sold. There’s also a young tarot card reader on duty every evening. The place is painted with cheerful colors and adorned with various paintings that also impart a vibrant vibe. Artist John Magnus was commissioned to do the paintings. He did the artworks at 5969 and his works were hung on the walls on the very same day they were finished.

The 11:11

It’s Mikhail Ramos who runs 11:11. He’s a self-confessed connoisseur of tattoos (he has a few on both arms). He isn’t an artist, but he’s been intrigued by the art of creating them. His salon looks more like a lounging room where customers can feel comfortable and not intimidated. Mikhail employs Filipino tattoo artists and he’s intent on hiring more. Many of them are based in the provinces, he says. He wants to scour the country to find them.

The ground floor is perhaps the most crucial part of 5969 since it’s the first things passersby will notice. From the outside, 11:11 doesn’t look like the usual place where one gets a tattoo. It looks more like a fashion atelier and gift shop. The store has given local merchants an opportunity to reach out to potential customers, particularly the “titas” of Manila. While checking out the merchandise they will discover that they can have their fortune read by the resident tarot card reader. Moreover, they’ll be delighted to discover what this building has more in store upstairs.

Modular Room

On the second floor is the Modular Room, a place where people can relax on sofas and use the videoke using a

high-definition projector. The room can be converted into a party venue that can accommodate 15 to 20 guests. Rent for the place is just P1,000 per hour. Customers can bring their own food but they must order their drinks from the Dim Dim bar located across the hall. Modular Room can also be used as a studio for content creators, and also artists who want to give painting lessons. On certain days of the week, Mark meets with his musician friends at the Modular Room to jam.

Next to this space is a classroom of sorts that contains a sound system used by DJs. Mark describes it as a music school where keyboard and guitar lessons are given.DJ workshops are held on weekends. It’s run by DJ instructor Bryan Jalasco who’s had lot of experience in this field. He studied Music Production and Audio Engineering at the Musicians’ Institute in Hollywood, California. Bryan also co-owns the Modular Room.

Speakeasy

Across the Modular Room is the speakeasy which they christened the Dim Dim. It serves dimsum and various cocktails. It’s operated by Chef Jose Mari Inigo, a graduate of Enderun. He created the menu and concocted the cocktail drinks. It’s the building’s “gimmick place” where music is provided each night by a DJ. Rest assured Mari’s delicious cocktails drinks will turn any party pooper into a party animal.

The entire third floor is occupied by the Tin House bed and breakfast place. A pet project of one of Mark’s partners Kelsey Uy, Tin House has four spacious guest suites that come equipped with queen-sized Emma beds and high-definition projectors instead of a flat screen TV. Kelsey has worked in the hotel and real estate industries and she also likes to invest in art. She has commissioned a number of artists to paint more pictures for the four suites.

To book one of the suites, it’s best to make reservations in advance. However, if there’s a room available, Tin House will accept walk-ins. After all, this place is right in the heart of the Poblacion where dancing and partying lasts until the bars start taking last orders before closing time. Someone is bound to be in no condition to go home.

With 5969, the six owners get to realize their dream of pushing local talent and art to the forefront. Filipino visual artists, fashion designers, and musicians now have a place to converge. Together, they’re sure to make 5969 the only game in town.