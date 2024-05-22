55 new HIV cases daily, says DoH

The Department of Health (DoH) is considering a program for minors with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) with the help of doctors or guardians as the government records 55 new cases daily.

In a chance interview with Palace reporters on Wednesday, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to combat HIV since the rapid rise is particularly concerning among the youth.

“Our testing (rate) is at 61 percent. We have about 59,000 people living with HIV, which is a significant portion of the estimated 130,000 existing cases. Although this is relatively low for a country with 110 million people, our concern lies with the new cases,” Herbosa said.

“We recorded 55 new cases per day, the highest in the world. It’s really the young people, the ones that are being diagnosed are 15 years old. As young as 15, positive for HIV,” Herbosa added.

Herbosa acknowledged that younger people are more experimental and internet-savvy. Hence, he said DoH is working with the Department of Education to combat youth HIV infection.

“We need to educate the youth,” Herbosa said.

Herbosa emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to combat HIV. While increased testing is crucial, at 61 percent coverage, it’s not enough.

One major hurdle is the challenge of reaching marginalized groups, particularly LGBTQ+ youth, Herbosa said. Many hesitate to disclose their sexual orientation to their families, hindering access to Antiretroviral Therapy medication below the age of 18.

“You imagine our highest number of HIV are people with a certain gender choice,” Herbosa said.

“Can they tell their father about their gender preference? They can’t. Then they go out, 18 years old, three years later with full-blown AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). Full-blown AIDS,” Herbosa added.