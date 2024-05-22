14 ex-NPA finish DepEd’s alternative learning system

DAVAO CITY — Around 14 former rebels or “Friends Rescued” (FRs), completed their elementary and junior high education under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) on 20 May.

In partnership with the city government here through the Peace 911, the Department of Education (DepEd), and the Davao City Police Office, the ceremony was held at the Barangay Hall of Malabog, Paquibato District.

Seven of the FRs graduated from elementary school, while seven moved up to junior high school.

Each of the completers was given a certificate stating that they were able to complete the needed requirements for elementary/junior high school based on the curriculum prescribed at Police Station 7 ALS Community Learning Center. It was noted that the FRs were temporarily detained at the PS 7 while awaiting decisions on their cases.

Jonah Presto, the Peace 911 focal person, also thanked the DepEd Division District Office and the ALS teachers saying it is the result of their sacrifices.

Presto also congratulated the completers for finishing their respective educational levels, adding that attaining education is a good opportunity that they could use.

“Your life is but a symbol and that it is never too late, whatever experiences you have had, it is just part of your life, and your life continues,” Presto said, adding that the accomplishment of the FRs is a sign of their continued efforts.

She said that Peace 911 is also relentless in its effort to assist them in building a better future, along with their families.

Presto assured that Peace 911 would support the communities and would continue to listen to the various needs of the community.

As this is the first year that they had an ALS program, she said she is hopeful that by next year, with the help and cooperation of stakeholders, more FRs will graduate or move up.