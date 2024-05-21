U.S. reinforces Phl energy sector goals support

The United States of America, through twin agreements signed with the Department of Energy (DoE), has reinforced its commitment to support Philippine efforts in propelling the local energy sector forward.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla, signed a memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Business Forum at the Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City.

Under the first MoU, the DoE and the PAEF, also known as the Fulbright Commission in the Philippines, will work together to establish a framework for creating scholarships and human resource development programs for the Philippine energy sector.

Opportunities

The partnership offers opportunities for pursuing visiting fellowship awards for advanced research, training programs and other educational exchanges.

These include non-degree studies, research projects, workshops, seminars, and various training programs tailored for Filipinos in universities and other institutions in the United States.

Lotilla said the collaboration with the PAEF will give the country “an opportunity to have advanced training for the clean energy sector in developing the human resources that are needed, including the opportunities for civil nuclear cooperation.”

For his part, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink emphasized that the MoU signing is a demonstration of the United States government’s commitment to ensure the sustainability of a safe and secure civil nuclear industry.

MoU signing

The DoE secretary signed both MoUs on behalf of the DoE while Chairperson John Groch and Mission Director Ryan Washburn represented the PAEF and USAID, respectively. US Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink witnessed the signing of MoUs.

Meanwhile, the second MoU was signed between the DoE and the USAID to implement the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement and develop a Smart and Green Grid Plan.

These initiatives are aligned with the country’s international commitments to address the climate crisis and fulfill its Nationally Determined Contributions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.