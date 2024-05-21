The First Lady’s Corner: Liza pitches Lab for All jingle

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the Lab for All Caravan at the Subic Bay Exhibition in this premier freeport on Tuesday.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño welcomed the First Lady as the agency hosted the event.

Mrs. Marcos expressed her gratitude to the national government agencies that participated in the event that provided free laboratory tests and services and dental procedures to 6,296 beneficiaries.

A total of 155 beneficiaries availed of free legal consultations.

The First Lady also thanked local officials from the provinces of Zambales, Pampanga, and Bataan for taking part in the undertaking. During the event, she introduced the Lab for All jingle.

The jingle was accompanied by dance steps which Mrs. Marcos, chairman Aliño, Zambales Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, Pampanga Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda, Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, Zambales Rep. Jay Khonghun, and other officials performed.

Bases Conversion and Development Authority Director Rolen Paulino, the SBMA Board of Directors, and other national government officials also took part in the activities.

The agencies included the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade Industry, Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Pag-IBIG and PhilHealth.

OWWA gave financial assistance, PAO provided free legal consultation and notary services, PCSO gave out 250 lotto tickets, 1,500 charitimba food packs, and P150,000 worth of medicine, and PhilHealth gave out free memberships.

TESDA handed out P109 million in scholarships, P224,119 for starter toolkits, distributed P187,500 in training support funds, and demonstrated skills in robotics, network cabling, game web development, barista services, solar smart homes, hydroponics, and organic farming.