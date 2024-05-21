‘Teves deported soon? Are you ‘abysmally’ ignorant?’

The Department of Justice (DoJ) yesterday said the courts of Timor-Leste should be respected amid an unconfirmed report that fugitive expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. is set to be deported after his petition for political asylum was denied.

This was the response of Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano when sought for comment on a report that Teves was set to be deported in two days.

“Let’s give due respect to the courts of Timor Leste (TL). They are a sovereign country with their own systems. As of now, we can only confirm that we are awaiting their decision,” Clavano said.

He added: “We are following all the right processes and we do hope for a favorable outcome.”

“We cannot confirm the denial of political asylum without an official communication from the DFA. Perhaps to expedite answers to that question maybe you can ask the DFA. But on the extradition request, we are awaiting their decision,” he said.

Teves’ lawyer, on the other hand, Ferdinand Topacio, said in a message to DAILY Tribune he had no knowledge or information on the matter.

“I have yet no knowledge or information concerning that, and thus I cannot comment at this time,” he said.

A few hours later Topacio sent a message saying, “Good afternoon. I have checked with my TL counterparts. No such information.”

Likewise, the legal team of Teves led by Topacio strongly denied reports that Timor-Leste had rejected his application for political asylum.

Topacio criticized those spreading rumors on the denial of Teves’ asylum request and his imminent deportation, calling them “abysmally ignorant of Timor-Leste laws.”

“Whoever is circulating the false rumors about Rep. Arnolfo Teves’s request for political asylum being denied in Timor-Leste and his impending deportation to the Philippines in two days is either talking through their hat or abysmally ignorant of TL laws,” Topacio said in a message.