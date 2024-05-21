Team Liquid acquires AURA and ECHO in SEA expansion

Team Liquid is expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and has made a bold move in its campaign by acquiring professional Mobile Legends teams ECHO and Aura of Indonesia.

Following ECHO's announcement earlier today, Team Liquid, one of the biggest Esports organizations in the world, gave further details on the deal stating that both teams will be rebranded to just Team Liquid in the next MPL season.

"We have always admired the intensity and loyalty of fans in Indonesia and the Philippines, which we’ve experienced firsthand in esports events in the past," said the Co-CEO of Team Liquid Victor Goossens.

"When we saw an opportunity to strengthen our presence in Southeast Asia with these incredible competitive teams, we knew we had to do it with an organization built with the same values and philosophy as our own."

According to Team Liquid Co-CEO Steve Arhancet, both teams will receive resources from the organization which is vital to success in the region.

"It was the leaders and staff of AURA and ECHO that convinced us that we were making the right decision," Arhancet said.

"Their integration is vital to our success in the region, and we will provide them with the guidance and autonomy they need to authentically represent Team Liquid in Indonesia and the Philippines."