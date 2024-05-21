Spanish star inpires Eala

Alex Eala is drawing inspiration from her idol — Rafael Nadal — as she shoots for a slot in the main draw of the 2024 French Open at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

The 18-year-old Filipino netter said she is making the most of her training at the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, Spain and seeing the Spanish champion show up from time to time inspires her to do better.

Ranked No. 160 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking, Eala swept YaXin Ma of China, 6-1, 6-1, in the first qualifying round last Monday, putting her a win away from making it to the main draw of the French Open that is set from 26 May to 9 June.

She needs to beat world No. 137 Taylah Preston of Australia on Wednesday (Manila time) to punch her ticket in the main draw.

“It’s so nice to see him there just pop in at the gym, to see him train, to see how he goes about his practice, to see him interact with the players. Witnessing him up close is surreal, I look back to five, six years ago and think: ‘Who would have thought I’d have this chance?’” Eala said, referring to the Spanish star who serves as her inspiration.

“I see him a lot at the academy and I try not to take it for granted at all. It’s a huge privilege.”

Eala owes her success to the world-famous academy.

After serving as an RNA scholar, Eala won two Junior Grand Slam titles, four professional singles titles and two professional doubles championships.

Her success is not just limited in the professional ranks as she also clinched three bronze medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in 2022 and broke a 21-year medal drought in the Asian Games when she got two bronze medals in the 19th edition in Hangzhou last year for the Philippines.

Even with her rise in the WTA rankings, Eala looks to improve more and soak in all the lessons she learns in every match she has competed in.

“It feels amazing to get my first professional Grand Slam win. It means a lot,” Eala said.