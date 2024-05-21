SCUTTLEBUTT

She may do it again

Once again, the enigmatic former First Lady Imelda Marcos has become the “secret weapon,” this time of her son, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., in ending the standoff with China in the West Philippine Sea.

She was the main diplomatic weapon of her late husband, President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., during the most difficult state missions abroad. She is among the few political personalities who got the attention of renowned leaders like China’s Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai, US Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

It was said that the 1976 Tripoli Agreement that ended the conflict between the government and the Moro National Liberation Front was clinched after Imelda serenaded Gaddafi.

At the opening of the new Chancery of the Chinese Embassy in Forbes Park last Thursday, where Imelda was present, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian gave her the royal treatment, including a red carpet. The former First Lady, who arrived in a wheelchair, was in good spirits as Huang recounted her visit with President Marcos to China in 1974 where they met the Supreme Leader Mao Zedong.

By the end of the affair, Imelda, with a serious look, told Huang, “Continue with the China-Philippine friendship for world peace,” to which the Chinese envoy responded, “That’s why.”

With her prominent place in history, it would be hard to dismiss Imelda’s friendly advice.