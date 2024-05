Photos

ROBOTICS SKILLS DEMO

LOOK: A student from Comteq Computer and Business College showcases his skills in robotics during the Skills Demo of the TESDA Serbisyo Caravan at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center, coinciding with the Lab For All or the Laboratory Consultation para sa lahat) caravan of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Tuesday, 21 May 2024. | via Jonas Reyes