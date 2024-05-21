RMHC inaugurates new ‘Bahay Bulilit’ in Pasig

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philippines Inc. (RMHC) on Tuesday inaugurated a new “Bahay Bulilit” in Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City.

One of RMHC’s initiatives, “Bahay Bulilit” aims to help prepare children for formal schooling. The daycare center is also a key element in the Early Childhood Care and Development program (ECCD).

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto led the inauguration with Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo; McDonalds franchisees and operators; Ronald McDonald; McDonalds Philippines assistant vice president for corporate relations and impact Adi Hernandez; Barangay Manggahan chairman Quin “Kin” Cruz.

Sotto expressed his appreciation for the RMHC and McDonald’s Philippines which have been one of the city’s longtime partners.

He noted that the “Bahay Bulilit” is a great addition to their daycare centers across the city.

“The ECCD is one of the things we are looking to improve. We need to improve it,” he said while lauding the daycare teachers for their commitment and dedication to teaching children.

The local chief executive also urged children to read.

“I’ve seen that all of the successful people in the Philippines and the world know and love to read books. That is why our youth must do the same. We must focus on it,” he said.

The new daycare facility was constructed in less than 40 days and features a washroom area, bathroom area, play area, electric fans, bookshelves, chairs and tables.

According to Hernandez, the new “Bahay Bulilit” in Barangay Manggahan will be the RMHC’s 41st “Bahay Bulilit,” with more to come this year.

“We’re scheduled to open six more ‘Bahay Bulilit’ this year, opening a total of eight safe spaces for children where they can learn and play,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of childhood education and the continuing interest it will bring in studying further in a more formal setting.

“If we do not teach children early, they are less prepared to go into formal schooling, and that is when their interest in studying drops, eventually leading to more dropouts in school,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brenda Asis, one of the daycare teachers, said the new center is important for the community to which she also belongs.

Asis expressed gratitude for the new daycare center, stressing that after 15 years of teaching, she finally has a new place where teachers and students can have a safe space for learning.