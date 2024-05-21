Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. condemns grenade attack at Catholic chapel in Cotabato City

Statement of Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, on the grenade attack at a Catholic Chapel in Cotabato City

21 May 2024

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) strongly condemns the grenade attack that occurred on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at a Catholic chapel in Cotabato City.

This horrendous act of violence, carried out on Pentecost Sunday, a day of religious significance for Catholics, is a direct attack on the Filipino people’s commitment to religious freedom and peaceful co-existence and blatant disregard for human life.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those injured in this incident and wish them a full and swift recovery. We stand in solidarity with the Catholic community of Cotabato City and the entire Bangsamoro region during this unforeseen challenges.

The national government will ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be held accountable for their actions. Authorities will exert all efforts to go after those responsible and bring them to justice.

Rest assured that this act of terror, which has no other aim but to sow fear, animosity and mistrust, will not slow down or dampen our resolve to achieving lasting peace, mutual understanding and solidarity in the Bangsamoro.

We urge everyone in Cotabato City and across the region to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the proper authorities. Let us all work together to prevent such tragedies from happening again, and to help foster a more peaceful, inclusive and harmonious environment that respects the diverse faiths within our communities.