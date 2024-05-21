PHILIPPINESAUSTRALIA FRIENDSHIP DAY 2024

This year’s Philippines Australia Friendship Day celebration is the first since the elevation of our bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

The signing of the Strategic Partnership in September 2023 signifies our shared commitment to work together in a deep and meaningful way, to create a region that we all want to live in – a region which is stable, peaceful and prosperous for all of us.

The Friendship Day celebration in Baguio reflects some of the key themes in our Strategic Partnership action plan: deepening our security and development cooperation, continuing our shared efforts in agriculture research and collaborating on the clean energy transition.

Our defence and security partnership is stronger than ever – it is one built on mutual trust, shared values and a long history of engagement. One aspect of that cooperation is providing education and training opportunities to defence service personnel to build capacity, support interoperability and foster enduring relationships between our armed forces.

In Baguio, I was honored to witness the graduation of the Philippine Military Academy ‘Bagong Sinag Class of 2024,’ with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, Vice President Sara Duterte and Secretary of National Defence Gilbert Teodoro. I also had the pleasure of presenting the Australian Defence Award for Best Overall Performance to three exceptional graduates from each of the Major Services. These Awards give recipients the opportunity to undertake sponsored military training in Australia, under our Enhanced Defence Cooperation Program.

With the Philippines as Australia’s fifth largest bilateral official development assistance program (over P3 billion annually), we remain committed to supporting Philippine development priorities, including education and skills development.

Education has always been central to Australia’s cooperation with the Philippines. Australia, like the Philippines, recognizes the critical importance of teachers and school leaders in building a strong education system.

So I was very pleased to meet over 60 school principals at the Educator Leaders’ Summit at the National Educators Academy in Baguio. The Summit was part of the Australia-supported GO & LEAD Project, a capacity-building initiative for school leaders, which was initiated and driven by Congressman Mark Go. It focuses on developing data-driven and participatory-based interventions to monitor and improve school performance.

As Strategic Partners, Australia and the Philippines are working together to improve agricultural competitiveness and food security in both countries for generations to come.