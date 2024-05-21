Pharma firm files cyberlibel vs Leachon

Pharmaceutical company Bell-Kenz Pharma Inc. on Tuesday filed a cyberlibel case against health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon before the National Bureau of Investigation.

The local pharmaceutical company is currently under a Senate probe after it was accused of giving doctors big incentives, including luxury items, in exchange for prescribing its products to their patients.

During the Senate hearing, Bell-Kenz Pharma chief executive officer Luis Raymond dismissed the allegations, noting that the pharmaceutical firm is “a law-abiding company” that adheres to the rule of the Food and Drug Administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Medical Association.

The allegation was first brought to light by Leachon last month. He, however, did not name any pharmaceutical firm.

Responding to the complaint filed against him, Leachon said his legal team is currently reviewing the details of the said complaint.

In a statement, he viewed the legal action as “a clear attempt by Bell-Kenz to redirect the narrative and intimidate critics, thus undermining the significant issues raised by our esteemed senators.”

Despite the legal challenges, Leachon said he remains “committed to defending the ethical standards of healthcare in the Philippines for the benefit of future medical professionals, our patients, and our nation as a whole.”

“Thus, the basis of my comments regarding the issue manifests my concern for the integrity of the medical profession,” he continued.

“I stand by my decision to bring these matters to public attention. It is crucial that such issues are debated openly for the sake of our medical community and the trust that the Filipino people place in their healthcare providers,” he added.