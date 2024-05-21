PBAD taps Kennie as program head

The Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) formally tapped former Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Kennie Asuncion-Robles as its program director who will be tasked to push the initiatives of its national team — the Smash Pilipinas — and the development of the sport in the country.

Asuncion-Robles, who used to be the top player in the national squad and a multiple champion in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, said she will be in charge of helping the federation plan its programs and coordinate with coaches, clubs and other stakeholders.

“My job is to help our national team in terms of planning for tournaments and check their programs,” said Asuncion, the former world No. 143 who is currently a coach of the national team.

“I am also coordinating with our coaches to help with whatever they need. And since that is the job, I have to help everybody from the elite down to the juniors and the grassroots levels.”

PBAD president Jude Turcuato said Asuncion-Robles is the right person to handle the job.

“Her international experience and exposure made her the ideal choice. She understands the badminton community both domestically and internationally, and she knows how to succeed within the team’s culture. She’s a proven winner,” Turcuato said.

Asuncion-Robles added that talent identification is one of their primary objectives so they are going all out to boost the Philippine Badminton Open (PBO), which starts on 5 June.

“We look forward to the PBO because, of course, that’s where you see how the national team performs, and at the same time, we expect to see either new faces or people who worked harder this time and who could show a little bit more. That’s our hope when we have tournaments, to identify potential players that we could add to the team,” Asuncion-Robles said.