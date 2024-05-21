Pampanga, Batangas clobber MPBL rivals

Defending champion Pampanga thwarted Pasay while inaugural titlist Batangas escaped past Quezon City in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season elimination round Monday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Powered by reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns bested the Pasay Voyagers, 70-65, in the nightcap and climbed to a 7-1 card, the same card as the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters, who rose from the grave to force overtime and nip Quezon City TODA Aksyon, 76-73.

Pampanga and Batangas are right behind 6-0 pacesetters Biñan, Nueva Ecija, Quezon and San Juan in the standings.

Trailing, 53-61, with only 45.1 seconds to go, the Rum Masters dropped 10 points on a triple by Levi Hernandez, a four-point play by Jong Baloria and another triple by Mark dela Virgen against two free throws by Rafael Are to knot the count at 63.

The Rum Masters then leaned on back-to-back triples by Hernandez and another by Dela Virgen to take control, 72-67, with 2:08 to go in the extension.

Quezon City moved to within 73-74 following two charities by Abdul Sawat, but Hernandez responded with two free throws to seal Batangas’ victory and pull down QC to 3-5.

Virtually unstoppable, the 6-foot-8 Baltazar posted 21 points, 20 rebounds and two assists to spearhead the Giant Lanterns, who also drew 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals from Kurt Reyson.

Homegrown MJ Garcia provided support with nine points and three rebounds and so did Archie Concepcion with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Pasay even led, 38-33, early in the third quarter before Reyson found his range and poured 11 points to push Pampanga ahead, 50-48, at the end of the period.

Routed off the boards, 39-57, the Voyagers tumbled to 5-3 despite the 14-point, five-rebound, five-assist effort of Laurenz Victoria, the 13-point, five-rebound output of Warren Bonifacio and the 11-point, five-rebound, four-assist, three-steal line of Patrick Skeat.

In the opener, the Negros Muscovados blitzed the Iloilo United Royals in the second quarter en route to a 72-66 victory that raised their record to 4-5.