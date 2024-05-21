No Filipino hurt from Indonesia volcano eruption

No Filipino was hurt during the volcanic eruption of Mt. Ibu on Saturday, 18 May, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Monday.

Mt. Ibu is a volcano located on a remote island in Halmahera in North Maluku province in Indonesia.

It is situated about 310 kilometers from Manado City, the capital of North Sulawesi province.

The Migrant Workers Office in Singapore (MWO-SG) and the Philippine Consulate General in Manado City (PCG-Manado) said they are monitoring the safety and condition of about 550 Filipinos in the area under its jurisdiction, including the affected region.

“MWO-SG will maintain regular contact with PCG-Manado and provide the DMW Head Office with updates as these develop,” the DMW said.

Meanwhile, the MWO-SG said that no foreigners were reportedly injured following the volcano’s eruption, citing Indonesian authorities.

According to reports, ashes emitted by the volcano reached four kilometers high following the eruption, forcing residents to evacuate.

On 16 May, Indonesia’s volcanology agency, Volcanological Survey of Indonesia raised Mt. Ibu on its highest alert level after multiple eruptions earlier this month.