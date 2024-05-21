Navotas launches citizen registration program

The local government of Navotas on Tuesday officially launched the NavoRehistro Citizen Registration Program, which aims to generate accurate population data.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco led the launching of NavoRehistro, which aims to identify efficiently and accurately the individuals and families residing, working, or registered to vote in Navotas.

The ceremony was attended by the city, barangay, and Sangguniang Kabataan officials,

Tiangco said the citizen registration platform seeks to streamline citizen’s access to vital public services and improve the city’s service delivery across various sectors, including social services, healthcare, education, livelihood, and peace and order.

It also intends to promote inclusivity and enhance governance transparency in the city’s planning and implementation of projects and programs.

“We urge every Navoteño to take part in this initiative. Through this program, the city government will be able to build and maintain a comprehensive database. This, in turn, will enable us to allocate resources effectively and implement services tailor-fit to the needs of our people,” Tiangco said.

“Currently, the NavoRehistro web application allows us to access the city’s online business application and tax payment, as well as payment for ordinance violation tickets,” he added.

“Further development of the app will allow us to roll out of application for financial or livelihood assistance, including the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers.”

The local government urged its citizens to register and create their profile and family tree through www.citizen.navotas.gov.ph.

It noted that dedicated staff in barangays or in the city hall are ready to assist them if needed.

“The launching of the NavoRehistro app formed part of the city government’s initiative to promote digitalization and streamline public services,” the local government said.