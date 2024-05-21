More SM Markets stores eyed for underserved rural areas

SM Markets, under the SM Retail Inc. of the SM Group, is eyeing to penetrate more underserved rural areas in the country with the planned opening of some 10 to 15 new provincial stores.

“Service is at the heart of everything we do. As we grow, we see an opportunity to enhance lives by providing quality food and excellent service across the nation,” SM Supermarket president Jojo Tagbo said on Tuesday.

“From fresh produce to pantry staples and discoveries, we aim to ensure families have access to their daily essentials,” Tagbo added.

Stores opening

SM Markets, the umbrella brand for SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore Market, is set to open four stores in the first half of the year in Mati, Davao Oriental; Marilao, Bulacan; and Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The new grocery stores will present diverse choices for local communities while supporting local, small businesses.

The first half saw the opening of Savemore Siniloan in Laguna; Savemore Pantukan in Davao de Oro; Savemore Hotel Supreme in Baguio; and SM Supermarket in Caloocan.

350-store target

According to SM, its regional stores opening is part of the group’s target to reach over 350 stores nationwide this year, of which over 70 percent are outside Metro Manila.

To date, SM Markets has 66 Supermarkets, 54 Hypermarkets, and 223 Savemore stores.

These continue the expansion of SM Markets’ geographical reach from 2023 when it opened 12 stores in various areas of the country including Iloilo, Bataan, Leyte and General Santos.