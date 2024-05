Photos

MMDA CUP 2024 CEREMONIAL TOSS

LOOK: DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos led the ceremonial toss with Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora during the opening ceremony of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority's MMDA Cup 2024 held at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, 21 May 2024. | via Analy Labor