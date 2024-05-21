Marcos 'misinformed' on Yolanda rehab efforts — Panelo

Former Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must have been misinformed about the alleged inaction of previous administrations on the Typhoon Yolanda rehabilitation program.

In a statement, Panelo said that the administrations of the late President Benigno Aquino III and former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte took significant steps to address the aftermath of the devastating typhoon.

The former spokesman was referring to Marcos' interview in Tacloban City on Monday, where Marcos noted that the rehabilitation just started two years ago, just 12 years after the terrible super typhoon hit the area.

Marcos particularly said that his administration only started the rehabilitation "because nothing was done in the previous administration, nothing was done in the administration before that," referring to Duterte and Aquino administrations.

"President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. must have been misinformed. It is not accurate as it is incorrect to say that the Yolanda rehabilitation commenced only two years ago and that the Aquino and the Duterte Administrations did nothing about it," Panelo said.

Typhoon Yolanda, which struck in 2013, wreaked havoc on the Visayas region, leaving an estimated 205,000 families homeless. Panelo highlighted the efforts of the Aquino administration, which he noted began distributing around 160,000 housing units to victims in 2014.

"The Aquino Administration built about 160,000 housing units and commenced its distribution to the victims in 2014," Panelo said.

Panelo added that the Duterte administration continued these efforts, completing its targeted housing projects in 2022.

He noted that a remaining budget for 45,000 housing units was released in 2020, with these units being constructed and awarded during the pandemic.

"Records show that at the end of PRRD's term, about 85 percent of the targeted figure of 205,000 housing units had been distributed," Panelo remarked.

Panelo also pointed out the gradual release of the total budget for the Yolanda rehabilitation program by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), which impacted the pace of implementation. He credited the National Housing Authority, under the leadership of General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. during Duterte's term, for its significant accomplishment.

"The National Housing Authority takes pride in its 85 percent accomplishment — in record time," Panelo added.

Furthermore, Panelo mentioned that in March 2017, Duterte declared the Yolanda housing project a full grant, with the titles being distributed to qualified beneficiaries. He urged the public to refer to DBM reports, LGU listings, and other government records to validate these facts.

"It is to the credit of the PBBM administration that the remaining 15 percent of the target figure of the Yolanda rehabilitation program was continued at the start of PBBM's term," Panelo acknowledged. "Credit must be given to the two previous and present administrations."