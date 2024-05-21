Marcos backs Escudero's Senate leadership

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday extended his full support to new Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero as the new leader of the 24-member Senate.

Marcos Jr. backed the new Senate leadership after former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, who held the position for more than two years since 2022, resigned from the post following several attempts to oust him.

"(Escudero's) legislative record and commitment to public service have distinguished him as a dedicated leader," Marcos said.

"Senator Chiz steps into this role following the commendable tenure of Senator Migz Zuburi, and I am confident that under his leadership, the Senate will continue to prioritize transformative laws to achieve our shared vision for a Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines)," Marcos added.