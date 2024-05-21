Makati distributes grocery packs to over 35K students

The local government of Makati on Tuesday started the distribution of grocery packs to some 35,371 students who have completed the school year 2023-2024 at the city’s public schools.

According to Makati Mayor Abby Binay, the students who received grocery packs were from kindergarten to senior high school, including special education.

Binay said the city government started the initiative for the school year 2020-2021 as an incentive for public school students who completed their respective grade levels despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“We have decided to make this an annual incentive that students can look forward to at the end of each school year,” she said.

“We want to show our appreciation of the hard work and diligence of our students and motivate them to continue doing their best in their studies every school year, until they graduate,” she added.

The mayor said the grocery packs, usually distributed during May, have become a much-anticipated tradition for Makatizen students.

“We have prepared a highly nutritious and tasty food pack that the students can enjoy during the school break,” she said.

Each grocery bag for primary school students contains two packs of champorado mix, one pack of arroz caldo mix, one pack of hotcake mix, five sachets of instant oatmeal, 12 sachets of chocolate drink, one pack of full cream milk powder, one pack of breadsticks, one pack of saltine crackers, two packs of chocolate cereals, two packs of bread toast, two packs of chocolate flakes, one pack of chocolate biscuits, two packs of raisins, one pack of fruit-flavored jelly and one T-shirt.

For junior and senior high school students, each grocery bag contains two packs of champorado mix, one pack of saltine crackers, one pack of hotcake mix, one pack of arroz caldo mix, six sachets of instant oatmeal, one pack of full cream milk powder, eight packs of instant canton noodles, one block of cheese, one can of pineapple juice, one can of pineapple tidbits and one T-shirt.

A total of 19,750 packs have been allocated for the primary level and 15,621 packs for the secondary level.

In collaboration with the Department of Education Makati, the city government has rolled out the grocery packs to 16 public elementary schools and eight high schools.