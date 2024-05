Photos

'LAB FOR ALL' GOES TO SUBIC

LOOK: SBMA employee beneficiaries are given free consultation during the Lab for All Caravan of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center on Tuesday, 21 May 2024. Around 4,000 beneficiaries from nearby localities flocked to the center to take part in the Lab for All free consultation. | via Jonas Reyes