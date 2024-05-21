Kailyans proud of PMA grads

BAGUIO CITY — The cheers continue to resonate in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) as residents celebrate the success of their kailyans (fellow Cordillerans) who graduated from the prestigious Philippine Military Academy (PMA) last 18 May.

One heartwarming image captured the spirit of the occasion. The photo of a female graduate placing her graduation hat on her grandfather’s head went viral, garnering admiration from netizens across the Philippines and even abroad.

The graduate, Cadet 1st Class Decilan Joy Valdez Egsan of Bagong Sinag Class 2024, acknowledged the widely shared image on her Facebook account, writing: “My ugliest but also my happiest moments. I love you, lolo.”

Egsan, a product of the prestigious Cordillera Regional Science High School (CRSHS), exemplified the academic excellence showcased by the Cordilleran graduates.

Cadet 1st Class Ronald It-itan, a Kankanaey from Sabangan, Mountain Province, joined the ranks of the top 20 graduates, earning the distinction of graduating cum laude. Like Egsan, It-itan graduated with honors from CRSHS.

The athletic prowess of Cordillerans was also on display.

Cadet 1st Class Jake Matiw, a Bontok from Bontoc, Mountain Province, received the coveted Athletic Saber for male awardees. Prior to entering PMA, Matiw excelled in academics, having been a dean’s lister at the University of Baguio.

Rounding out the list of top achievers was Cadet 1st Class Zita Dewi Nirvana L. Messakaraeng, a Kalinga from Tabuk City.

Messakaraeng was awarded the Humanities Plaque in recognition of her academic achievements in the social sciences and humanities. Before joining the PMA, she graduated with high honors from Saint Mary’s University in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya.

These four outstanding graduates, along with their fellow Cordillerans, belong to PMA Bagong Sinag Class of 2024, also known as the “Pandemic Babies.”

They entered the academy in 2020, a time when the world was grappling with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Their perseverance and dedication in the face of unprecedented circumstances make their accomplishments even more remarkable.