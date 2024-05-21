Hot prospect Martin blows into Las Vegas

Less than 24 hours after touching down in Las Vegas last week, undefeated super-bantamweight prospect Carl Jammes Martin showed up for training at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym.

Martin, who packs a 23-0 win-loss mark with 18 knockouts, has been advised about a fight sometime in August as part of his deal with Sean Gibbons, who heads MP Promotions and VIVA Promotions.

Turning professional at the age of 16 after a short amateur career, Martin scored a sensational sixth-round knockout of Chaiwat Buatkrathok of Thailand last December at the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque.

His fast-approaching August fight on American soil will be his first outside the Philippines.