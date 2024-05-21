Go pushes tech-voc education for job generation

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lauded the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Regional Office 10 Building at the Regional Training Center in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, on Thursday, May 16.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Go supported the funding for the project and emphasized its significance for the local community and the nation especially when it comes to job generation and inclusive economic recovery.

In his video message, Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor, highlighted the importance of TESDA programs in equipping Filipinos with the skills necessary to secure employment and improve their quality of life.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to uplift the lives of our fellow Filipinos. The groundbreaking ceremony of the TESDA-X Regional Office was made possible with the collaborative efforts and support from the Senate Committee on Finance, where I serve as Vice Chairperson,” he explained.

“This new TESDA office will serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity for our constituents, providing them with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive job market,” he stated.

The new facility is set to enhance the delivery of TESDA’s vocational and technical education programs, crucial in addressing the skills gap in various industries. Senator Go underscored that establishing the TESDA X office in Tagoloan will bring numerous benefits, including increased accessibility to training programs and the promotion of economic growth in the area.

Go, meantime, expressed his gratitude to his fellow lawmakers for their support of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2514, also known as the Philippine National Games (PNG) bill, which successfully passed its third and final reading on Monday, May 20.

Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of SBN 2514, emphasized the significance of institutionalizing the PNG. This legislation aims to strengthen an integrated and inclusive national sports program, focusing on including para-athletes and the commitment to hold the games biennially, fostering wide-ranging participation nationwide.

“Mr. President, I would like to thank our esteemed colleagues for supporting the Philippine National Games bill. Its passage on the third reading today is not merely a legislative milestone; it is a testament to our collective commitment to nurturing the athletic talent that abounds in every corner of our country,” expressed Go in his manifestation.