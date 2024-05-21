Cessna plane crashes off San Fernando, La Union

A Cessna 172 plane crashed into the waters of Barangay Canaoay in San Fernando City, La Union on Tuesday morning, 21 May 2024.

Upon receiving the information, Coast Guard District Northwestern Luzon deployed the Coast Guard Medical - NWLZN and Special Operation Unit - NWLZN to respond to the incident.

Upon arrival, the Medical Team of the PCG, together with the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, immediately rendered first aid to the victims and brought them to the Lorma Medical Center for further medical attention.

At around 9:26 a.m., the Marine Environmental Protection Unit arrived at the crash scene and laid two 25-meter oil spill booms to prevent possible oil spill.

An investigation is underway.