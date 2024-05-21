CdO building library inside city jail

CAGAYAN de Oro city — The city government is set to build a library inside the city jail complex in Barangay Lumbia to provide Persons Deprive of Liberty (PDLs) alternative learning center while under detention.

Patrick Gabutina, head of the city Hapsay Buhay Project in a statement, said the city jail library will be constructed in male dormitory in the complex.

He said the jail library will be the first library in Northern Mindanao.

A survey was conducted by the city library and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to determine reading materials for the inmates in male dormitory.

BJMP officials thanked Mayor Rolando “ Klarex” Uy for initiating the project for the PDLs.